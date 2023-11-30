AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Comptroller’s office said it was experiencing technical difficulties Thursday morning and could not answer any calls.

“Our call centers are experiencing technical difficulties and are unable to take incoming calls. We are diligently working to resolve this issue,” the comptroller’s office said in a social media post.

The office said it would post updates on its progress to its social media profiles.

While calling, the following automated message could be heard:

“Our office is temporarily closed due to an emergency. We cannot take your call at this time.”