Two children died in Texas from complications of COVID-19

DALLAS, TX (NBC News) — One group of people doctors are starting to worry more about the coronavirus in children. Medical professionals are seeing an uptick of cases.

A new strain of the virus seems to be more contagious in kids. That’s a change from earlier when children were less of a concern.

A few weeks ago, J.J. Boatman was celebrating his 9th birthday.

Annette Cliver, J.J.’s aunt, told NBC that he was full of energy. He was always running around smiling, playing, always playing with his sisters and cousins, and he was full of life.

On Monday morning, his aunt says he suddenly got very sick.

His family in Vernon rushed him to the hospital where he was airlifted to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth, where he died Tuesday.

Experts say children generally do much better fighting the virus, but they are hardly immune to it.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics:

–Nearly 2.7 million children have tested positive for covid-19.

–Over the latest two-week period, there were nearly 377 thousand new cases among children.

That’s a 16 percent increase, still, fatalities are very low.

Children account for only 1 .19 percent of all Covid-19 deaths.