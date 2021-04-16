Texas to receive $15 million from White House to fight COVID-19 variants

US President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses in response to coronavirus, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, February 22, 2021. – The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has been a key lifeline to businesses amid the Covid-19 crisis, but the smallest among them, those least likely to have relationships with banks, often missed out. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Biden Administration announced a $1.7 billion investment in states to combat COVID-19 variants.

On Friday, the White House announced Texas is set to receive $15,555,044 from the American Rescue Plan to expand and enhance efforts to fight COVID-19 mutations.

The funds will be distributed in May.

The original strain of COVID-19 makes up about half of all cases today in the United States, while new strains make up the other half.

The White House is investing in genomic sequencing and innovation initiatives to better understand and protect the nation from dangerous new mutations.

Funding allocated via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will enable the CDC, states and other jurisdictions to detect and track variants more effectively by scaling genomic sequencing. The $1 billion allocation will support the collection of COVID specimens, sequencing of the viruses and sharing of data.

The Biden Administration is providing $400 million in funding to support innovation initiatives, like the launch of a new Centers of Excellence in Genomic Epidemiology. These centers will serve as partnerships between state health departments and academia. Funding will drive cutting-edge research into genomic epidemiology.

According to the White House, the partnerships could focus on developing new genomic surveillance tools to optimize pathogen tracking that’s of public interest. The goal is to develop surveillance methods that can be used robustly in the public health system.

Other areas of focus will include bioinformatic workflows and integration of genomic and epidemiologic data.

Bioinformatic workflows and data will be supported through a $300 million allocation to create and support a National Bioinformatics Infrastructure.

The White House says one challenge of expanding that country’s sequencing capacity is ensuring a data system is available to quickly and effectively access information and then transform it into actionable steps to stymie viral spread.

Experts employ bioinformatics and complex computing to connect the dots between pathogen spread and mutate in an effort to solve outbreaks. The investment will support informatics throughout the national public health system that will create a unified and cohesive system to distribute and analyze sequencing data that protects privacy while also making space for more informed decision making.

Moreover, funding will support training efforts to enhance sequencing in clinical settings and expand CDC’s Bioinformatics Fellowship program.

