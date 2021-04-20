Texas to hold tax-free holiday for emergency preparation supplies

Emergency preparedness supplies. A large pile of supplies to be used in case of a natural disaster (hurricane, flood, earthquake, etc.) including: flashlight, backpack, batteries, water bottles, first aid kit, lantern, radio, can opener, mask. No people.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas is having a sales tax holiday for those looking to stock up on emergency preparation supplies.

The 2021 Emergency Preparation Supplies Tax Holiday starts at 12:01 a.m. on April 24 and ends at midnight on April 26. There’s no limit on the number of prep supplies that can be purchased and no exemption certificate needs to be claimed.

These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:

Less than $3000 Portable generators

Less than $300 Emergency ladders Hurricane shutters

Less than $75 Axes Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt) Can openers – non-electric Carbon monoxide detectors Coolers and ice chests for food storage – non-electric Fire extinguishers First aid kits Fuel containers Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits Hatchets Ice products – reusable and artificial Light sources – portable self-powered (including battery operated) Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers Radios – portable self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios Smoke detectors Tarps and other plastic sheeting



Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:

Medical masks and face masks

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare

Toilet paper

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

Items purchased online, by phone, mail or other means qualifies for tax exemption when either:

the item is both delivered to, and paid for, by the customer during the exemption period; or

the customer orders and pays for the item and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period.

If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable.

For more information, visit Tax Help or call 1-800-252-5555.

