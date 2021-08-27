Texas soldier dies from COVID-19 complications

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Military Department is mourning the death of a soldier due to symptoms of COVID-19.

A Texas National Guardsman passed away on Tuesday at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

Sgt. Reggis Madzudzo, 52, of Boerne, served as a medic with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company of the 1st Battalion, 141st Infantry Regiment (First Texas Infantry), 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, headquartered in San Antonio.

Madzudzo was assigned to the Task Force South COVID-19 mission at the time of his death.

He joined the Texas National Guard in November 2016.

“The Texas Military Department sends our thoughts and prayers to Sgt. Madzudzo’s family,” said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, Adjunct General of Texas. “We are devastated by this loss; anytime we lose a brother or sister in arms, it affects us all.”

Unit leadership said it will continue to provide support to his family and fellow soldiers during this time.

