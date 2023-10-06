Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Oct. 6, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Texas lawmakers return for the third special legislative session Monday, they’re set to reconsider an effort to ban private employers from requiring their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

During an announcement Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott included that as part of the four agenda items that he set to guide the legislators’ work once they return to the Capitol. In addition to prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private employers, Abbott also directed them to take up legislation that would create an education savings account system and new criminal penalties related to border security.

He said in his news release that the state “must protect the freedom of Texans from forced COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Shortly after Abbott’s office released his agenda, Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, said he would introduce the legislation to accomplish this during the upcoming special session. In a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, Leach told his followers, “Since the first day I was sworn in to office I have vowed to fiercely protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of all Texans – including the right to decide which vaccines, if any, are best for Texans and their families.”

“I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House and Senate, and with Governor Abbott, to aggressively safeguard the medical freedom of all Texans by opposing vaccine mandates,” he added.

A spokesperson for Leach told KXAN Friday morning that he would not be available at this time to do an interview about this effort. No legislation has yet been filed related to this either, so it’s unclear what will be included in the bill. Republican lawmakers have long made it a priority to end these shot requirements.