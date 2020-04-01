Texas launches COVID-19 mental health support line

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Health and Human Services launched a statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support line Tuesday.

According to HHS, the support line is meant to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress, or emotional challenges during this time.

“Through this new effort, we are connecting Texans with mental health professionals who can help provide support to those who are feeling overwhelmed and stressed,” said Sonja Gaines, Deputy Executive Commissioner for Intellectual and Developmental Disability and Behavioral Health Services. “It can be helpful to talk to someone when you are facing anxiety, depression and stress, which are not uncommon to experience in the face of a rapidly changing situation like a pandemic.”

This new resource offers COVID-19-related mental health support for all Texans. People can call the Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week toll-free at 833-986-1919.

