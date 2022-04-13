DALLAS (KDAF) — April 22 is Earth Day and in anticipation of the holiday, WalletHub has released a new study ranking the states based on eco-friendliness.

According to the study, as well as dealing with a global pandemic, the nation had one of the most expensive years on record for natural disasters, spending about $343 billion.

When looking at Texas’ green thumb, officials say there is room for improvement. Texas ranked in the bottom 10 states (10th) for environmental friendliness. Key findings from Texas include:

41 st – Air Quality

– Air Quality 38 th – Soil Quality

– Soil Quality 38 th – Water Quality

– Water Quality 27 th – LEED-Certified Buildings per Capita

– LEED-Certified Buildings per Capita 31 st – % of Renewable Energy Consumption

– % of Renewable Energy Consumption 45 th – Energy Consumption per Capita

– Energy Consumption per Capita 42nd – Gasoline Consumption (in Gallons) per Capita

Overall Rank State Total Score Environmental Quality Eco-Friendly Behaviors Climate-Change Contributions 1 Vermont 79.77 2 1 30 2 New York 77.53 3 9 8 3 Hawaii 75.86 1 11 15 4 Maryland 75.53 9 4 7 5 California 75.49 18 2 6 6 Massachusetts 72.36 8 16 2 7 Minnesota 72.27 4 8 19 8 Connecticut 71.26 12 12 1 9 South Dakota 69.81 7 22 11 10 Maine 69.69 10 5 25 11 New Hampshire 68.82 5 34 3 12 Colorado 68.50 11 7 23 13 Michigan 67.58 6 25 18 14 Rhode Island 66.92 20 21 4 15 Washington 66.35 17 6 22 16 Oregon 66.17 33 2 38 17 Wisconsin 63.73 35 13 16 18 Virginia 63.60 14 18 21 19 North Carolina 63.45 31 23 12 20 Delaware 62.56 26 27 13 21 Nevada 62.51 45 10 9 22 Montana 60.89 24 21 26 23 Illinois 60.45 22 19 29 24 Pennsylvania 59.92 19 14 37 25 New Jersey 59.25 47 20 5 26 Idaho 58.83 39 31 10 27 South Carolina 58.81 28 39 17 28 Nebraska 57.69 16 37 27 29 Utah 57.68 36 15 34 30 Ohio 57.43 29 35 24 31 Iowa 56.45 21 17 42 32 Missouri 55.85 23 33 36 33 Georgia 55.32 30 43 20 34 Tennesse 54.21 37 44 14 35 Kansas 53.33 40 30 35 36 Arizona 52.38 44 29 32 37 New Mexico 52.27 46 26 28 38 Arkansas 52.12 13 46 33 39 Indiana 51.83 34 36 41 40 Florida 51.76 25 41 39 41 Texas 50.72 41 28 40 42 Oklahoma 46.36 42 38 43 43 Alaska 44.89 49 40 31 44 Wyoming 43.22 32 42 46 45 Kentucky 42.41 27 47 45 46 North Dakota 40.52 15 32 49 47 Alabama 39.19 38 45 47 48 Mississippi 34.62 50 49 44 49 Louisiana 29.67 43 50 48 50 West Virginia 20.65 48 48 50

