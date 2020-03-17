Texas governor waives vehicle registration and title, parking placard renewal rules

1  of  2
AUSTIN (KXAN) — To help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is waiving vehicle rules so that people will not be penalized for not renewing a vehicle’s title or registration. The rules also help people avoid penalties if they don’t renew parking placards for those with disabilities.

These actions fall under the State Disaster Declaration Abbott announced last week.

“The State of Texas continues to implement a comprehensive plan to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and that includes strategies to reduce preventable in-person contact,” Abbott wrote in a release. “By suspending these rules, Texans can avoid unnecessary crowds and in-person contact without fear of being penalized. We encourage all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and to take preventative actions to protect their health and the health of those around them.”

The governor said he would work with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and make sure law enforcement is aware of the waivers. People will also still be able to renew their registrations online.

