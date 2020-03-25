Texas gets $16.2 million grant for senior citizen meal delivery assistance

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas has received a $16.2 million federal grant to help communities provide meals for senior citizens, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.

The grant is from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living, and it’s part of a $250 million plan outlined in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, signed into law March 18 by President Donald Trump.

“This grant is especially timely given the disproportionately high toll that COVID-19 has been taking on seniors around the world,” Gov. Abbott said.

“As social distancing measures increasingly and appropriately limit people’s social mobility, it is imperative that alternate means for feeding our state’s elderly like Meals on Wheels receive additional resources to handle the growing need,” he said.