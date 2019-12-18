Texas father asks for Christmas cards for autistic son

BELTON (NBC News) — A Texas father is hoping strangers can help him fulfill his Christmas wish this year, asking anyone who can to send letters and Christmas cards to his severely autistic son.

Marty Mendoza said, “I’ve been his mom and dad for almost 30 years. My ex-wife when he was born, she up and left when he was about two years old. She said he was retarded, I hate that word, and basically I’ve been his mom and dad ever since.”

Marty Jr., he said, suffers from severe autism, is non-verbal and is the absolute light and joy of his life.

This Christmas, the stay-at-home dad, who gives all he can to raise his son, is asking for a little Christmas magic with some letters and cards for Marty to open on Christmas day.

Jeffrey McFadden with “Fish on Texas” said he was emotionally moved by Marty’s post asking for some Christmas cheer for Marty. He knew his organization should help. “I have been that dad that has been in the position where I was unemployed, didn’t have extra money to buy Christmas gifts for your kids and I don’t want anybody’s kids to ever have to go through that.”

Christmas cards and kind words for Marty, that’s the only thing this dad, who wouldn’t change anything, wants for his very best friend.

Mendoza said, “just for him to open up something and see his eyes light up like he did when he saw Santa Claus, that would just mean the world to me.”

If you would like to send Christmas cards and letters to Marty Mendoza, his address is:

Marty Mendoza, Jr.

419 West Avenue C

Belton, Tx 76513