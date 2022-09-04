EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDOT will deploy highly visible “walking billboards” on Sep. 6 in high-traffic areas to remind drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists to safely share the road.

In El Paso, there were 158 traffic crashes involving pedestrians last year, resulting in 15 fatalities and 37 serious injuries. The city also saw 48 traffic crashes involving bicyclists last year, resulting in no fatalities and seven serious injuries.

The Texas law states if you’re driving:

• Stop and yield for pedestrians, bicyclists and other vulnerable road users in crosswalks.

• When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians and bicyclists.

• Pass bikes at a safe distance and give bicyclists room to ride.



If you’re walking:

• Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks.

• Obey all traffic and crosswalk signals.

• Use sidewalks. If there’s no sidewalk, walk on the left side of the road, facing oncoming traffic.



If you’re riding a bike:

• Always stop at red lights and stop signs.

• Ride in the same direction as traffic and use bike lanes or ride as near as possible to the right-hand curb.

• Use hand signals when turning or stopping.

• At night, make sure your bike has a white light on the front and a red light or reflector on the back.



TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign and pedestrian/bicycle safety initiatives are key components of the #EndTheStreakTX, which is an effort to remind drivers to make safer choices while driving behind the wheel. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.