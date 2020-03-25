Breaking News
COVID-19 cases in El Paso shoots up to 21

TEA updates testing schedule for SAT, ACT and AP

Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Education Agency released updates on major tests for high school students.

The College Board and ACT, Inc. are suspending the SAT and ACT test until June. Any students who were registered have been canceled and they will receive a refund, according to Texas Rep. Dennis Bonnen.

Other highlights include:

  • The May 2020 International Baccalaureate (IB) test will be canceled.
  • The May 2020 Advance Placement (AP) exams will be changed so they can be given at home.
  • The TSIA test can be taken online for a reduced fee.

Here is the post by Bonnen:

