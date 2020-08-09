South Texas man with previous attempted murder convictions charged in connection to wife’s death

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO/KTSM) — The suspect in a McAllen woman’s murder case is facing kidnapping charges.

On Sunday, authorities charged Richard Ford, 40, with Aggravated Kidnapping in the disappearance of his wife, Melissa Banda. She was reported missing on Friday after last being seen with Ford, who is her ex-husband.

Late Friday night, investigators discovered Banda’s body in rural Hidalgo County.

Authorities located Ford on South Padre Island and arrested him on outstanding warrants, which include harassment and violation of a court order.

This is not Richard Ford’s first run in with the law.

In 1998, Ford spent 15 days in jail on an assault charge for hitting another man.

In 2002, Ford was charged with Attempted Murder in connection to a 2001 incident. Ford spent eight years in prison and was released in 2010.

Richard Ford in 2002 when he was arrested for Attempted Murder. (Source: Hidalgo County Public Records)

Earlier this year, he was charged with assaulting on a family member.

However, according to jail records, Ford posted bond and was released from jail and never faced conviction for this offense.

Ford’s bond was set at $2.5 million in connection with his wife’s death. He remains behind bars as of Sunday.