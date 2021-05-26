Some El Paso city reps ask Abbott not to sign constitutional carry bill

FILE – In this Jan. 26, 2015 file photo, a supporter of open carry gun laws, wears a pistol as he prepares for a rally in support of open carry gun laws at the Capitol, in Austin, Texas. Texas lawmakers have given final approval to allowing people carry handguns without a license, and the background check and training that go with it. The Republican-dominated Legislature approved the measure Monday, May 24, 2021 sending it to Gov. Abbott. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Some El Paso City Council members sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott about House Bill 1927, the constitutional carry bill.

The bill would allow anyone 21 and older to carry a firearm without a permit.

City Reps. Peters Svarzbein, Alexsandra Annello and Cassandra Hernandez wrote the letter, pleading with Abbott not to sign the legislation into law. In the letter, they speak about the Aug. 3 shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

You can read the full letter that was sent to the governor below or download here:

City-reps-letterDownload

