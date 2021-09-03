SNAP benefits extended for the month of September

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas officials announced emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of September have been extended.

In a release, Gov. Greg Abbott said that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing approximately $286 million in extended benefits.

“Millions of Texans have looked to Emergency SNAP benefits to keep food at home throughout the pandemic, and I am happy to work alongside HHSC to continue providing this critical resource to those who need it,” said Abbott in the release.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, said the release.

Recipients will also continue to receive a 15-percent increase in their total benefits, which will appear in accounts by Sept. 30.

The release mentions $3.2 billion in benefits have been previously provided to Texans since April 2020.