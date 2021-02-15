PHOTOS: Historic winter weather in Texas on Valentine’s Day weekend

TEXAS (KXAN) — Valentine’s Day weekend in Texas isn’t all candy hearts and flower bouquets as historic winter weather descended on the Lone Star State — bringing hazardous icy conditions, biting cold, and in many areas, piles of snow.
On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott declared a State of Emergency and on Saturday he announced the further activation of state resources to combat perils on the state’s roads.
“The severity of this cold weather is unprecedented in Texas history,” Abbott said Saturday. “This is going to be a challenging time for Texas, but it’s a challenge our fellow Texans are up to.”
Sunday the icy roads turned dangerous for many Central Texas drivers and hundreds of customers across the region experienced power outages. As temperatures below freezing continued into Sunday night, the Austin area began to see more snowfall.
Here are some views from across the state so far.
Central Texas
In Central Texas, a Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service continues in the Austin metro area through noon Monday at least.
The Austin metro area saw thousands of customers with power outages and numerous vehicle crashes as streets became slick.
In San Antonio:
North Texas
In north Texas, snow has already fallen in Dallas/Fort Worth. Some views via Twitter below.
West Texas
In West Texas, residents of Odessa saw temperatures plunge below 20. Take a look below:
Sunday morning in Lubbock.
Meanwhile, in El Paso.