VAN HORN, Texas – As many as 12 vehicles were involved in a traffic incident at the Interstate 10 and Interstate 20 split near mile marker 185 in Jeff Davis County.

A multiagency response was deployed to respond to the vehicle pileup and according to the Department of Public safety, multiple injuries were reported. The incident happened around 7:11 a.m.

IH-10 eastbound is closed at this time.

This is an active crash scene and motorist are urged to avoid the area. Travel in West Texas is discouraged at this time due to icy roadways.

This is a developing story and will be updated as mor information becomes available.