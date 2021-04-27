Non-profit provides housing for foster kids sleeping in Texas CPS offices

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Last Wednesday, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and nonprofit Buckner Children and Family Services signed a memorandum agreeing that the non-profit will provide available homes for the overflow of children in the foster system.

About 186 kids in Texas are sleeping in Texas Child Protective Services’ offices because of the lack of available foster care homes, according to a press release.

“Buckner operates campus foster cottages and apartments across the state where foster families can live in large, affordable homes, while providing a consistent home environment for children who are in the state’s custody” Buckner Children and Family Services via a press release.

DFPS will use “campus homes” available in Mission, Midland Dallas, Beaumont and Lubbock, which Buckner staff furnished with beds, linens and other home essentials.

Each Buckner home will be able to accommodate up to four kids and at least two DFPS employees responsible for their supervision.

Buckner is using campus foster homes in the Rio Grande Valley with room for eight children at a time. The first two kids moved in yesterday with CPS workers.

“We expect most of the children will be between 14 and 17 years old, which is in line with the trend of needing more foster families willing to care for teenagers,” said Samela Macon, vice president of Buckner Children and Family Services in a statement.

Macon said that the agreement does not have an end date, and kids will stay in housing for as a little as a few days or longer.

“Our collaboration with the state shows a much greater need for foster families who are willing to love and care for older children, as well as children with special needs and sibling groups,” said Macon in a statement. “And even if you aren’t able to become a foster family, you can still help these children through financial contributions during this process and beyond.”

Buckner is also a licensed foster care and adoption placement agency, to learn how to become a licensed foster family, click here.