Breaking News
Life-threatening injuries reported in overnight crash on Yarbrough

KTSM to air virtual town hall on coronavirus with Governor Abbott Thursday night

Texas

by: Nexstar Media Group

Posted: / Updated:

IRVING, Texas (NEXSTAR) – Nexstar Broadcasting will host a live virtual town hall meeting with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 7 p.m. CT.  The governor will address the statewide response to the current coronavirus outbreak and will be joined by top state government officials from the departments of health, infectious diseases, education and emergency management. 

Due to restrictions on large gatherings, the one-hour virtual town hall will take place at the studios of KXAN-TV in Austin, Texas, and bring viewers in communities across the state together via live television broadcast and livestream video.  

The television broadcast will be hosted by KXAN-TV anchor Robert Hadlock and will air exclusively on 14 Nexstar stations across the state.

The town hall will open with Gov. Abbott providing the latest information the state’s response to the coronavirus crisis, followed by a 15-minute question and answer session between Gov. Abbott, the other state officials and Mr. Hadlock.  The broadcast will then allow approximately 45 minutes of questions submitted by viewers around the state.

Viewers can pose a question to Governor Abbott or any of the show’s guests via a variety of social media platforms using the hashtag #AskAbbott.  Preference will be given to those questions submitted as videos rather than texts.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Virtual Town Hall Television Broadcast and Livestream

Thursday, March 17, 2020

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT

KXAN-TV studios

Host: Robert Hadlock, KXAN-TV

Guests:

  • Gov. Greg Abbott
  • Dr. John Hellerstedt, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner
  • Nim Kidd, Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management
  • Imelda Garcia, Associate Commissioner of Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services at the Texas Department of State Health Services
  • Mike Morath, Texas Education Agency Commissioner 

Town Hall will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Nexstar Media Group is providing an embed code of the livestream for non-Nexstar media to use on media websites with a mandatory credit to Nexstar Media Group.  Use on non-Nexstar social media platforms is not permitted.  Code requests may be emailed to Kate.Winkle@kxan.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

Virtual Town Hall Thursday Night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Town Hall Thursday Night"

City of El Paso to discuss proposed ordinances in response to COVID-19 outbreak during an 'emergency meeting'

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of El Paso to discuss proposed ordinances in response to COVID-19 outbreak during an 'emergency meeting'"

Life inside a migrant shelter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life inside a migrant shelter"

Migrants worry about lack of cleaning supplies at shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Migrants worry about lack of cleaning supplies at shelters"

Life slow for migrant families at Juarez shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life slow for migrant families at Juarez shelters"
More Local