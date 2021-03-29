NAACP, UT Austin students, alumni groups denounce use of ‘Eyes of Texas’ and demand its retirement

Several Black Texas lawmakers, the Texas NAACP, several civil rights leaders and UT students and alumni oppose the school’s choice to continue the song’s use. (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas’ alma mater “The Eyes of Texas” is once again in the eye of a controversial storm as Black leaders and some in the university community are coming together to officially denounce the school’s decision to continue using the song, which has roots in the Confederacy.

On Monday afternoon, several Black Texas lawmakers, the Texas NAACP, several civil rights leaders and UT students and alumni held a conference to officially announce their opposition — and demand the school stop using the song.

Earlier this month, UT released a report gathered by a 24-member team of students, athletes, employees and alumni who examined the song’s content, history and usage. The committee ultimately determined the “intent of ‘The Eyes of Texas’ was not overtly racist.”

But this isn’t enough, the group said Monday.

“It’s not enough to only acknowledge racism, we must abolish it,” Anthony Collier, President of the UT School of Law Student Bar Association said Monday. “I know change can be uncomfortable, but we will not sacrifice our humanity for your comfort.”

Throughout its history at UT Austin, but especially over the past year, the song has faced increasing calls for its retirement. As waves of social and racial justice reform protests reverberated across America in 2020 in the wake of the death of George Floyd, the song faced some of its harshest criticism.

“The Eyes of Texas” is most often heard before and after Texas Longhorns’ sporting events, including football games, and despite objections from alumni, students and many Black Longhorns players, the school announced that tradition will continue.

Texas NAACP President Dr. Gary Bledsoe condemned the school’s continued use of the song despite its “humiliating impact on African-Americans.” Bledsoe revealed that it’s the group’s understanding that UT Austin has indicated it’s open to reconsidering its decision based on “new facts” if presented with them.

Bledsoe said they plan to do just that.

‘Minstrel Connections’

The University’s school spirit song was written in 1903 and was debated by the UT Student Government as recently as 2018.

An April 2018 article for the school’s student newspaper, “The Daily Texan,” titled “The Eyes of Texas: Racist tradition or cornerstone of school spirit?” the Vice Provost for Diversity Edmund T. Gordon said:

“The University of Texas, at least originally, had very clear minstrel connections. “The Eyes of Texas” was first sung and played at a minstrel show which featured performers in blackface.”

Gordon explained that the song was writen during a period of lynchings and pervasive anti-Black sentiment — in addition to Jim Crow laws — and questioned whether the song could be about “minstrelsy” and school pride at the same time.

In an October 2018 article in “The Daily Texan,” titled “UT must educate new students on racism of ‘The Eyes of Texas,“ author Maggie Lazaroski explainsedthat the author of the song, John Sinclair, was a member of the Varsity Minstrel Show, a performance group that “perpetuated the notion that African-Americans were lesser than whites.”

Lazaroski also posited that UT should be more transparent to incoming students about the songs origins, giving them the choice whether or not they want to participate in the tradition.

‘The Eyes of Texas’ report

The 24-member group studying “The Eyes of Texas” wrote that while the song debuted in an overtly racist setting, this shouldn’t reflect its intent or hinder its use.

“The exclusion of Black students at that time presents an opportunity to think about how they and other communities of color have fought for inclusion and the work that remains to ensure all members of our community feel they belong,” the committee wrote.

The report also found that despite being widely believed to have been performed at minstrel shows with white students in blackface, there is no photographic evidence of it.

Bledsoe and others at the Monday event said the report should not be used as reason to allow the song.

“Let’s make it clear: the report issued by the 24-member committee should not be used to sanitize or justify a song that debuted in minstrel shows with lyrics that were embraced because of lore that connected them to Confederate General Robert E. Lee,” Bledsoe said.

He argues that the report is incomplete, however, it still clearly eliminates reasons for keeping the song around.

“UT seems to think that because a song’s lyrics are not overtly racist, that’s there’s no harm, no foul,” Bledsoe said. “It’s unconscionable that UT officials have not thought about the matter from the impact of Black people… we will continue talks so they understand the impact and facts. Minstrels were performed to degrade and mock African-Americans as a form of entertainment for white people. That is as racist as it gets.”

‘Bigoted donors’

In early March, The Texas Tribune obtained emails sent by donors and alumni to UT President Jay Hartzell after a 2020 game when then-Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger stood alone on the field for the playing of the song, a post-game tradition.

The rest of the team left.

In the hundreds of emails to Hartzell, alumni and donors called the image of Ehlinger alone on the field “disgusting,” “embarrassing” and “disturbing.” They demanded the school stand up to “cancel culture” and firmly get behind the song — or else they would walk away.

While Hartzell addressed the emails, which he said don’t represent the values of the Longhorn community, disagreement on the song doesn’t mean it should go away.

“The Eyes of Texas is non-negotiable,” wrote one graduate who said they’ve had season tickets since 1990 and whose name was redacted by the university. “If it is not kept and fully embraced, I will not be donating any additional money to athletics or the university or attending any events.”

Collier said the decision to keep the song was based valued money over morality.

“We can’t afford to place profit over people and bow to pressures from bigoted donors,” Collier said Monday. “We must do what is right and remove this racist song immediately.”

Student demands

UT sophomore Zion James spoke on Monday and gave a list of demands for the school on behalf of the Black UT community:

Immediate retirement of “The Eyes of Texas”

Allocation of more financial aid and scholarships to Black students

Creating more affordable housing

Appointment of more Black professors and teacher’s assistants

Required trainings on race, anti-racism and UT’s racist history

Increased transparency between UT administration and students

All buildings named after people with racist histories be renamed for people who have worked to make the UT community more equitable

James concluded, saying: “I ask all who oppose these demands and the countless others we have: in 10 years, when people ask, ‘Where were you and how did you feel about this time that we’re in?‘ What side of history do you want to be on?”