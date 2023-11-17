AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Officer Jorge “George” Pastore, who died in the line of duty Nov. 11, was honored in Austin Friday morning.

Law enforcement began setting up for the funeral procession at 7 a.m., and all vehicles equipped with emergency lights and sirens were invited to join. The procession for Pastore’s final patrol began at 8 a.m.

People were encouraged to line the route of the procession to show support.

The Austin Police Department said public visitation would be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the funeral service was from 11 a.m. to noon at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater, located at 9201 Circuit of the Americas Boulevard.

Austin Police officer salutes as Officer Jorge Pastore’s procession moves past Interstate 35 and St. Johns (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Procession carries fallen APD Officer Jorge Pastore along his final patrol through Austin (KXAN photo)

Crowds gather to show support during Officer Jorge Pastore’s procession (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

Officer Jorge Pastore’s procession continues down Interstate 35 (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Crowds gather near the Texas Capitol to show support during Officer Jorge Pastore’s procession (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

The procession for Austin Police Officer Jorge “George” Pastore arrives at Circuit of the Americas the morning of Nov. 17, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Law enforcement line up at the funeral home preparing for Officer Jorge Pastore’s procession (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

People begin showing up at the funeral home before Officer Jorge Pastore’s procession (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

Officer Pastore’s Funeral service announcement (APD photo)

The funeral service for fallen Austin Police Officer Jorge “George” Pastore was held at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas. (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

The funeral service for fallen Austin Police Officer Jorge “George” Pastore was held at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas. (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

The funeral service for fallen Austin Police Officer Jorge “George” Pastore was held at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas. (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

The funeral service for fallen Austin Police Officer Jorge “George” Pastore was held at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas. (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

Funeral services were held on Nov. 17, 2023, to honor fallen Austin Police Officer Jorge Pastore. (KXAN Photo)

On Nov. 11, Pastore and another officer were shot while responding to a SWAT call in south Austin.

Pastore and the second officer were both taken to the hospital, but Pastore’s injuries were fatal. The second officer was later released from the hospital.