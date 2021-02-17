How to help people and animals without access to power, water and more

Texas

by: Erin Coulehan

Posted: / Updated:
texas_snow_20150327024159

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Lone Star State stays dark as millions remain without access to power, food, and water on Wednesday. In El Paso, neighbors in Juarez are also without electricity.

KTSM 9 News compiled a list of organizations to donate financial support to help those affected by the recent winter storm.

El Paso

Help people across Texas

Help animals across Texas

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Americans optimistic towards travel in 2021

Water Tip Wednesday - Prune your trees

Epilepsy care for Borderland residents

Cafe Mayapan reopens in time for Lent

"Young Rock" premiere preview

KTSM 9 News Today - Covid Number 2/27/21

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link