How to help people and animals without access to power, water and more

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Lone Star State stays dark as millions remain without access to power, food, and water on Wednesday. In El Paso, neighbors in Juarez are also without electricity.
KTSM 9 News compiled a list of organizations to donate financial support to help those affected by the recent winter storm.
El Paso
Help people across Texas
- Austin: Mutual Aid Texas
- San Antonio: San Antonio Regional Mutual Aid
- Dallas / Fort Worth: Feed the People Dallas North Texas Mutual Aid
- Houston: Mutual Aid Houston
- RGV: Rio Grande Valley Mutual Aid
Help animals across Texas
- Austin: Austin Pets Alive!
- San Antonio: San Antonio Animal Care Services
- Dallas / FW: Dallas 90; Fort Worth Animal Care and Control
- Houston: BARC Houston; Houston Humane Society
- RGV: Palm Valley Animal Society; Yaqui Animal Rescue