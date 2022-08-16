EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas

Department of Public Safety have launched a public service announcement to promote awareness of the

iWatchTexas reporting system as schools go back in session.

The system allows you to report suspicious activity within Texas. Criminal, terroristic, and school related

threats can also be reported on the system. iWatchTexas is a partnership between communities and law

enforcement which allows students, staff, and families report any type of suspicious activity.

The PSA features celebrity Chuck Norris as he discusses iWatch and how it can protect communities

within the state of Texas.



“That’s why I wanted to tell you about iWatch, a website, phone app and service that allows Texans to report suspicious activity.” Chuck Norris

Governor Abbott has also provided resources to support the Uvalde community regarding the recent

school shooting at Robb Elementary School.

