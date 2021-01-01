HCSO: Man kills wife and mother-in-law on New Year’s Eve

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)-The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office is investigating a dispute that left a woman and her mother dead.
Deputies learned a 29-year-old man, later identified as Augustin Adan Castellano, had shot his common-law wife and mother in law.
According to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the incident took place at 9:49 p.m. on Thursday.
Deputies were called to Kenny Lane, North of Mile 15, in the city of Edinburg, to a domestic dispute were shots had been fired.
30 year-old Olga Guadalupe Guevara and 58-year-old Maria de La Luz Reyes Martinez were found dead inside the residence.
Justice of the Peace Jason Pena Precinct 5, Place 1 pronounced both women dead scene and has ordered an autopsy.
Castellano will be arraigned on Friday, where he will be formally charged with Capital Murder.
This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.
The Sheriff’s Office anyone who has been, or currently is a victim of domestic violence to please come forward. Please contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the HCSO smart phone application “P3 TIPS”
