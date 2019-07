EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has picked an El Pasoan to join a state health board.

Emily Hartmann has been appointed to the Texas Health Services Authority board of directors.

Hartmann is the executive director for the Paso del Norte Health Information Exchange.

She received a Bachelors of Arts in economics from the University of Chicago and a Master of Public Policy from Harvard University.

Hartmann will serve on the board until June 2021.