Gov. Greg Abbott to discuss surge of unaccompanied minors at Texas border, blames Biden administration

DALLAS (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott plans to hold a news conference at 12 p.m. Wednesday in Dallas about the surge of unaccompanied minors that are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border into Texas and looking for asylum.

Abbott is speaking in Dallas at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, which the federal government plans to turn into a temporary FEMA shelter to house 3,000 unaccompanied boys between the ages of 15-17. The teens will stay there for up to 90 days.

U.S. Health and Human Services will open the center to take some of the strain off of Border Patrol, which is not supposed to hold children for more than three days but has been forced to do so for much longer. At least 3,000 children had been in custody longer than that 72-hour limit.

Abbott has criticized President Joe Biden’s immigration policies and blamed them for the surge.

“The Biden Administration’s reckless open border policies have created a humanitarian crisis for unaccompanied minors coming across the border. With no plan in place, the administration has created heartbreaking and inhumane conditions for children who are being held in Texas.”

The number of migrants being stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border has been rising since last April when Donald Trump was President. It’s at its highest point since March 2019.

The Biden administration is still rapidly expelling most single adults and families under a public health order issued by former President Trump at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it is allowing teens and children to stay, at least temporarily, and they have been coming in ever larger numbers.

Biden and Abbott have also been at odds over the Texas response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden called the decision to end the mask mandate in Texas “Neanderthal thinking.” Days after that, Abbott then spoke out criticizing the president’s immigration policy and its impact on the border.

Meanwhile, some Texan Democrats also question the timing of Abbott’s trip. On Wednesday, former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro condemned Abbott for using children as “political props.”

Today @GregAbbott_TX will use children desperately seeking a better life in America as political props. Where was he when Donald Trump was treating children with cruelty and creating a backlog of asylum claims? https://t.co/VMcB2E52CA — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) March 17, 2021

Information from Ben Fox and Elliot Spagat of the Associated Press was used in this report.