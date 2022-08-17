Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Abbott has recently announced that the Governor’s Public Safety Office is accepting applications from law enforcement agencies for the ALERRT Travel Assistance and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant program for the fiscal year 2023.

It is said that Governor Abbott and Texas legislative leaders transferred 105.5 million dollars to support school safety and mental health. This includes 3 million dollars for local law enforcement agencies concerning travel expenditures for ALERRT training and 50 million dollars for bullet-resistant shields.

ALERRT is stated to be designed to equip first responders with strategies in order to respond to active attack events. Applications for the program are open to independent school districts, institutions of higher education, units of local government, and other additional educational institutions that operate law enforcement agencies employing peace officers. The final date to submit an application is August 31, 2023.

Applications for grant funding to equip peace officers with bullet-resistant shields can be submitted by independent school districts, units of local government, the Texas Department of Public Safety and law enforcement agencies that employ peace officers. The final date to submit an application is September 16, 2022.

“These new funds will give law enforcement officers expanded access to training for active shooter scenarios, as well as critical protective equipment. I encourage all eligible law enforcement agencies and local government entities to apply for this additional funding as we work together to keep all Texans safe.” Governor Abbott

For more information, visit the Office of the Governor’s Public Safety Office website.

