Gov. Abbott says border issues causing massive spike in fentanyl trafficking

Gov. Greg Abbott talks about the dangerous drug fentanyl that is coming across the Texas border from Mexico. (Courtesy: KXAS)

FORT WORTH, Texas (Nexstar) — Texas is experiencing an increasing problem with the powerful opioid fentanyl, which can be very deadly in even extremely small doses.

Gov. Greg Abbott said the state’s fentanyl problem started last year but significantly escalated over the first four months of 2021.

“Well in addition to the people coming across the border, there is something else crossing the border,” the governor said in a news conference Thursday from Fort Worth. “It is unseen to the general public, but importantly, this unseen thing coming across the border is deadly dangerous.”

Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroine. Even just 2 mg of the drug is enough to kill someone.

Abbott said that in all of 2020, the Department of Public Safety seized 11 pounds of fentanyl, which is enough of the drug to administer 2.4 million lethal doses. In just the first four months of 2021, DPS has seized 95 pounds of fentanyl, which equals more than 21 million lethal doses.

Abbott added that the nearly 800% increase in fentanyl seizures in just the first four months of 2021 doesn’t even include fentanyl seized by other law enforcement agencies. He said it has killed people all over the state.

“Young unsuspecting Texans are buying drugs that are laced with fentanyl. They are buying a death sentence,” Abbott said.

Abbott highlighted the problem in Tarrant County, where he delivered Thursday’s news conference. Fentanyl seizures didn’t exist in the county before 2020, and you can see the huge escalation already in 2021.

Year Fentanyl Seizures 2017 0 seizures 2018 0 seizures 2019 0 seizures 2020 52 grams 2021* 137 grams *First four months of 2021

Abbott highlighted a bill he plans to sign into law that he says will create a new criminal offense for the manufacture or delivery of fentanyl.

“The punishment begins as a third-degree felony, which will make this law one of the toughest drug laws in Texas,” Abbott said.