1  of  2
Breaking News
First death reported in Doña Ana County 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases now reported in Juarez

Gov. Abbott extends Texas state disaster declaration in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Texas

by: Harley Tamplin

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is joined by state and city officials as he gives an update on the coronavirus outbreak in San Antonio. Abortion clinics in Texas filed an emergency motion Saturday, April 11, 2020, asking the Supreme Court to overturn a lower-court order and allow abortions when they can be performed using medication during the coronavirus pandemic. Abbott issued an executive order last month that bars non-essential medical procedures so that medical resources can go to treating coronavirus patients. Texas’ attorney general has said that providing abortions other than for an immediate medical emergency would violate the order. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott has extended his disaster declaration for all counties in Texas.

The declaration, originally issued on March 13 in response to the coronavirus outbreak, makes emergency resources more readily available for Texans during the pandemic.

With the declaration set to expire after a month, the governor announced Sunday that he has renewed it.

“By extending my disaster declaration, we are ensuring the state of Texas continues to have adequate resources and capabilities to support our communities and protect public health,” said Gov. Abbott.

“I urge all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and abide by the guidelines laid out by the CDC and my executive orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

UTEP football player tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTEP football player tests positive for COVID-19"

First death reported in Doña Ana County

Thumbnail for the video titled "First death reported in Doña Ana County"

47 confirmed COVID-19 cases now reported in Juarez

Thumbnail for the video titled "47 confirmed COVID-19 cases now reported in Juarez"

Sun Metro encourages using LIFT services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sun Metro encourages using LIFT services"

State of Texas: Help and hurdles for Texans facing job loss

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of Texas: Help and hurdles for Texans facing job loss"

Democrats sue the state over mail-in voting access

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democrats sue the state over mail-in voting access"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link