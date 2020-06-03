FORT DAVIS, Texas (KTSM) — A federal injunction was served on a Fort Davis man accused of selling fraudulent coronavirus cures and treatments through his business and website, www.whiteeaglenativeherbs.net.

Marc “White Eagle” Travalino, 73, was served the civil injunction Tuesday after federal authorities say he sold an undercover special agent treatment for COVID-19 on May 5, 2020. The FDA and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a warning letter requiring Travalino to cease and desist sales of the unapproved and unproven products, but almost a week later he sold his treatments to another undercover agent.

The temporary restraining orders allow the federal government to close Travalino’s website while the investigation continues.

“I am pleased that the district court entered the temporary restraining order. Peddling bogus COVID-19 cures to fellow citizens is illegal and immoral. Our office will continue to shut down these scams,” stated U.S Attorney Bash.

The Department of Justice recommends that Americans take the following precautionary measures to protect themselves from known and emerging scams related to COVID-19