Federal emergency declaration announced for all Texas counties for severe winter weather

AUSTIN — The White House issued a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas in response to severe weather throughout the state, Governor Abbott announced Sunday.

The Governor submitted the request on Saturday to assist the State in response efforts related to the storm.

The Federal Emergency Declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide emergency protective measures for mass care and sheltering and Direct Federal Assistance for all 254 counties in Texas.

“I thank President Biden for quickly issuing a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas as we continue to respond to severe winter weather conditions throughout the state,” said Governor Abbott. “This disaster declaration provides Texas with additional resources and assistance that will help our communities respond to this winter weather.”

