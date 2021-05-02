Fallen peace officers to be remembered at ceremony in central Austin on Sunday

TCSO deputy Christopher Korzilius and SMPD officer Justin Putnam were killed in the line of duty in 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tributes will be paid to Texas peace officers who were killed in the line of duty at a special ceremony and vigil in central Austin on Sunday.

The Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony, which takes place at House Park Field, will honor officers who died in 2019 and 2020.

Among those being remembered are San Marcos Police officer Justin Putnam, who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call, and Christopher Korzilius, a deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office who died in a crash.

The event begins with a procession of law enforcement vehicles along Shoal Creek Boulevard at 6:30 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver a speech, and he and First Lady Cecilia Abbott will present medals to the families of the fallen officers.

The evening will conclude with a candlelight vigil.

The following are all of the officers being honored:

Christopher David Murray, Frisco Police Department

Norman D. Merkel, US Marshal’s Service

Ray E. Horn, III, Comal County Sheriff’s Office

Russell Dean “Rusty” Salazar, Kendall County

Community Supervision and Corrections Department

Community Supervision and Corrections Department Donna Marie Moss, US Customs and Border Protection

Nathan Hayden Heidelberg, Midland Police Department

Albert “AJ” Castaneda, Jr., Grand Prairie Police Department

David Jones Fitzpatrick, The Colony Police Department

Jose Luis “Speedy” Espericueta, Jr., Mission Police Department

Carlos A. Ramirez, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office

Jose Luis Blancarte, Kinney County Sheriff’s Office

Moises Sanchez, Texas Dept. of Public Safety

Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Matthew Ryan Jones, Falls County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Charles Lewis Brewster, Houston Police Department

Kaila Marie Sullivan, Nassau Bay Police Department

Bryan Charles Pfluger, San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office

Clifton J. Martinez, San Antonio ISD Police Department

William Christopher Dickerson, Panola County Sheriff’s Office

Nicholas Lee Reyna, Lubbock Police Department

Alan Daniel McCollum, Corpus Christi Police Department

Richard E. Whitten, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Scott Korzilius, Travis County Sheriff’s Office

Amanda L. De Leon, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Justin Read Putnam, San Marcos Police Department

Jonathon Keith Goodman, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Akbar N. Shabazz, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

John Andrew Rhoden, Bell County Sheriff’s Office

Coy D. Coffman, Jr., Texas Department of Criminal Justice

James D. Coleman, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Jason M. Knox, Houston Police Department

Caleb Daniel Rule, Fort Bend County Constable’s Office, Precinct 4

Ismael Z. Chavez, McAllen Police Department

Edelmiro Garza, Jr., McAllen Police Department

N. Kyle Coleman, Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office

Sheena Dae Yarbrough-Powell, Beaumont Police Department

Walterio Rodriguez, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

James W. Weston, Jr., Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Peter John Herrera, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Lemuel Delray “DJ” Bruce, Jr., Houston Fire Marshal’s Office

Harold Lloyd Preston, Houston Police Department

Sean Sebastian Rios, Houston Police Department

M. Wayne Rhodes, Denton County Constable’s Office, Precinct 2

Austin police said the procession will begin on Rio Grande and there will be two eastbound lanes blocked on 15th Street as they make their way to House Park.

KXAN will livestream the procession and ceremony in this story and on Facebook. Check back for updates.