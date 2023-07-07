COLEMAN, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A cute, quaint and unique getaway can be found in Coleman, Texas, where it boasts everything from a boutique with a café in it to olive oil to hand-poured candles and everything in between.

“Coleman has so much to offer in that regard as far as the dining and the shops,” said Laura Taff, owner of Coleman Olive Oil Company.

Exploring a world of olive oil

Taff said she and her husband searched the world — literally — for the best olive oil to sell on their shelves.

Their research began with a trip to Italy but eventually led them to Tunisia. Fast forward several years: they now bring that international experience to those who stop into their shop. And she said the range of flavors isn’t the only thing people will love.

“The health benefits are actually what initially got us interested before we started pursuing on the retail side at all,” Taff said.

After all that legwork, the next step: find a place to set up shop.

“We had tossed around a few other cities to open up in and we literally kept coming back to Coleman. It felt right. It felt like home. The people here are phenomenal,” Taff said.

Dip into candle pouring

“I think it’s the personal experience more than anything,” Jasmine Speer, owner of Wicked Wick Candle Co. said about what draws people to her shop.

Visitors will often find Speer hand-pouring candles in her shop that is right next door to Taff’s. Some of her candles are made to order. People can walk in, customize their orders, and the candles will be ready in an hour.

While waiting, visitors can check out the other shops downtown, take photos with the many beautiful murals around the city, and catch up on some rodeo history.

Explore Coleman Texas (Concho Valley Homepage Photo)

The city hosts the annual Coleman PRCA rodeo.