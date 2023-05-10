DALLAS(KDAF)—Someone in Houston is probably calling their travel agent right now to arrange a getaway for 25,000 dollars

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Saturday night’s drawing. “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Houston!”, the lottery tweeted.

That ticket matched all five winning numbers from the April 9 drawing (5, 14, 17, 24, and 34). It was sold at a Dollar Plus Store on 4402 Crane St in Houston; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.