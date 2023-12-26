SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Leon Valley Police Department is searching for a pregnant 18-year-old, Savannah Nicole Soto.

A CLEAR alert was issued for Soto after her family reported that she was missing. Family say Soto is pregnant and is past her delivery date. She was last seen at 2 p.m. on Dec. 22 at the 6000 block of Grissom Rd, in Leon Valley.

Photo: Texas DPS

According to police, Soto missed an essential medical appointment. Other news outlets are reporting she was supposed to be induced Saturday night.

Soto is described as being 5’1 and weighing 115 pounds. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that she has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe she could be traveling in a 2013 gray Kia Optima, license number 4289D57.

Photo: Texas DPS

The Leon Valley Police Department has initiated an investigation into her disappearance and detectives are actively seeking additional witnesses for information.

Anyone with information as to Soto’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Massiatte with the Leon Valley Police Department at j.massiatte@leonvalleytexas.gov or call (210) 684-8897.