Authorities continue search for Texas teen who was allegedly abducted

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Authorities are continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted and is believed to be in danger.

Willow Sirmans of Grand Saline, Texas was last seen on Monday, May 11, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Sirmans stands at 3-feet tall, has strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes, and braces.

She is believed to be with 21-year-old Austen Walker.

According to authorities, Austen stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and has green eyes. There are tattoos on both of his arms, and he also has a scar on his right arm.

Austen is believed to be driving a white 2012 Toyota Camry with Texas license plate number LGH9294.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at (903)-567-4133