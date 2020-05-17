Amber Alert issued for Texas 14-month-old believed to be in danger

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert was issued Saturday evening for a 14-month-old baby on Saturday, who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Edgar Nathaniel Jesus Collins was last seen around 10 a.m. in the 30 block of Mobile Home Valley in Poteet, which is just south of San Antonio. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was provided.

An abduction alert said the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect, 28-year-old Catherine Angeline Ocon, in connection with the baby’s abduction. She is described as having black hair, brown eyes, 5′ 4″ and weighing 120 pounds.

(Texas Department of Public Safety Photo)

A release said Ocon is driving a tan, 1999 Plymouth Voyager with Texas license plate LSJ830. The Texas Department of Public Safety’s alert release first said the vehicle was blue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office at 1-830-769-3434.