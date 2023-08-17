UPDATE: Braylon has been found safe, according to Beaumont police.

Photo courtesy of Beaumont police.

Officials said detectives are still looking for Georgianna Randall and “would like to speak with her in reference to this case.”

BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued Thursday morning for a missing 2-year-old in Beaumont.

According to police, Braylon Marquis Alexander Lee Harris, 2, is believed to be in the custody of Georgianna Latasha Randall, 29.

Photo courtesy of DPS.

Randall is known to frequent the area of College Street and The Avenues, according to police, and they were both last seen around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1900 block of College Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beaumont police at 409-880-3865.