Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old girl from North Texas

IRVING, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana for a 7-month-old girl last heard from in Irving, Texas.

The Irving Police Department is searching for Serenity Berry. She is described by police as a 7-month-old girl with black hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing diamond stud earrings and a white onesie.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Police are looking for Jocelyn Nicole Bridges in connection with the abduction, who is described as a 35-year-old woman. Bridges has braided black hair with brown highlights, black eyes, and was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt and blue jean tights.

The suspect is driving a blue, 2011 Ford Focus with Texas license plate number of MGP8642.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.

