HOUSTON (KETK) — An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for a 14-year-old girl in Houston.

Authorities said Marisol Avila was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Avila is about 4’5″ and 110 pounds with black hair.

The suspected vehicle is a tan, late-model Subaru Forester.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.