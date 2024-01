BULVERDE, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert that was issued early Thursday morning was discontinued.

The alert was issued overnight for a girl from Bulverde, Texas, but it was discontinued later Thursday morning after the girl was found.

Bulverde is a city in Comal County located about 35 miles north of San Antonio.

Police were searching for a 21-year-old male in connection to the abduction. It’s unclear if they found or charged him.