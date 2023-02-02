SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a toddler who San Antonio Police say was abducted Thursday morning.
Police say Aviani Brown, 1, was last seen wearing a white beanie, black jacket, a gray onesie with the word “Unity” and orange sweatpants. She has black hair and brown eyes and weighs 23 lbs.
The suspect is Jaeshaun Brown, 20. He is a Black man, 5’7″ and 130 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black clothing.
Authorities did not indicate if there’s any relation between Aviani and Jaeshaun.
The suspect vehicle is a white 2020 Honda Accord with the license plate number PJB2582.
Call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 with any information.
We will update this story as we receive more information.