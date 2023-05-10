FLOYDADA, Texas — The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a juvenile Wednesday morning after a threat was made on social media. Olton ISD also announced the discovery of an online threat which it said was directed at both OISD and Plainview High School.

Olton ISD announced a “lock out.” Lockney ISD delayed the start of school until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and deputies would be on each campus.

Lockney ISD said, “This delay is to allow the Sheriff’s Department to investigate an online threat that was posted to social media. It will also allow the Sheriff’s Department to make arrangements for greater law enforcement presence on LISD campuses.”

The delay was first announced on the district’s Facebook page at 6:40 a.m.

The school system said anyone with information about the threat should contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department at (806) 983-4901.

South Elementary School, Plainview (Nexstar/Staff)

At 8:19 a.m., Olton ISD said, “Police and the guardian team have been alerted and the district has been placed on a lockout. Only parents and guardians will be allowed to pick up students. We are investigating the situation and will keep you updated.”

On Tuesday, Plainview ISD announced the presence of armed security at South Elementary. School was canceled on Monday in Plainview amid threats. In Plainview, protesters last week claimed a student was subjected to sexual abuse by another student. The protesters, who explicitly denounced violence, believed the school system failed to take the situation seriously.