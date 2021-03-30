$1.6M in meth found in pickup by K-9 at South Texas checkpoint

Border Patrol agents found over 50 pounds of methamphetamine on Friday, July 19, 2019, concealed in a pickup truck at a checkpoint in Sarita, Texas. (CBP courtesy photo.)

McALLEN, Texas – Customs and Border Protection officers found over 50 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in a pickup Friday at a South Texas border checkpoint in Sarita, after a drug-sniffing K-9 alerted agents to the drugs, CBP said in a press release.

The street value of the meth packages found in the truck totaled $1.6 million. The discovery was made at the Javier Vega, Jr. Checkpoint after the truck was chosen for secondary inspection.

The driver and a passenger were arrested and the case has been referred to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

This follows a July 1 discovery by CBP officers in Brownsville, Texas, of almost 90 pounds of methamphetamine worth $1.8 million that was hidden in a car trying to cross into the United States at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge. A CBP dog also tipped off agents at that time to the suspected illegal drugs, which included 74 packages hidden within the vehicle, according to a CBP press release.

“Our officers continue to maintain an elevated enforcement posture to keep our borders secure and prevent dangerous narcotics from entering into our country,” Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry, said in a statement. “I congratulate our officers for their excellent job.