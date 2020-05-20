Texas woman gives birth to surprise baby in bathtub

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A Texas woman who didn’t know she was pregnant has a new baby boy after a surprise birth in a bathtub.

“I started getting cramps, so I got in the bathtub, as I normally would, and then, not even an hour later, he was here,” said new mom Cindy, who along with her boyfriend, Chris, was only identified by first name. “I never felt like I had to push, but at a certain point, I felt like my body was pushing, and then he came very quickly after that.”

Cindy gave birth to 5-pound Jaxson on Mother’s Day weekend, and Chris is still taking it all in.

“We don’t have any ultrasounds, we don’t have heartbeats, no pregnancy photos,” said the new dad. “There was no sign, there was no kicking. She gained 10 pounds through the whole entire pregnancy. She had her woman time show up every month.”

After the birth, Cindy called 911 and was taken to the hospital. Chris was visiting family when she told him.

“She ended up FaceTiming me with the doctors, and then that’s when it kind of just set in that, ‘Hey, she wasn’t making this up at all,'” Chris said.

The new parents said they are scrambling to adjust to their new addition.

“We ended up making a baby registry, and we’ve just been getting packages after packages after packages,” Chris said.

He said when they tell their friends, it takes a while to convince them that they are now parents.