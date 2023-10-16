El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso and the El Paso Convention Center will host the annual Texas Travel Summit on Oct. 16-18.

The Texas Travel Summit is the “premier annual gathering of travel professionals from all sectors across the state, organized by the Texas Travel Alliance (TTA),” according to a news release sent out Destination El Paso.

The Texas Travel Alliance is the primary organization of the Texas travel industry, representing travel destinations, accommodations, attractions, transportation, and businesses from across the state. The three-day conference will offer participants opportunities to learn from industry experts and to attend discussion panels, networking sessions and more, according to the news release.

“Hosting this year’s conference is an excellent opportunity to showcase El Paso to industry professionals. We look forward to an exciting conference filled with engaging workshops, discussions and social events for attendees to enjoy,” said Jose Garcia, president and CEO of Destination El Paso.