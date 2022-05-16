AUSTIN, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texas Department of Transportation has enlisted the help of a teen whose truck was caught in a tornado in March to demonstrate the importance of safety belts.
TxDOT’s “Click it or Ticket” campaign will feature Riley Leon, the 16-year-old who gained some viral fame when his pickup truck was tossed around by a tornado in March as he was driving home from a job interview.
Video captured by a witness went viral, fueled further by the fact that Leon survived with just a few cuts on his arms and a minor fracture in his back. Leon believes he lived to tell the tale because he was wearing a seatbelt.
“It was a couple of days after that I realized. Thankful to God I wore my seatbelt that day. Because if not, the accident could have been more tragic. I probably wouldn’t be here at this moment without my seatbelt, but thankful I wore it, and I’m here telling this story that a lot of people probably wouldn’t believe if I was not here.
According to TXDOT, there were 3,507 crashes in 2021 in which unbuckled people sustained serious injuries – a 14% increase from the previous year. Wearing a seat belt in the front seat of a passenger car reduced the risk of fatality by 45%. Seatbelt fatalities dropped by 60% for those in pickup trucks involved in crashes.
“Always buckle up, whether you’re going a short or long distance. Doesn’t matter if you’re the passenger or the driver, buckle up,” Leon said.
The ‘Click It Or Ticket’ campaign also features a Waco woman who was a high school student in February 2010 when an 18-wheeler rear-ended her truck. The impact sent her truck across multiple lanes on an icy I-35 and into a median, where it landed vertically, face down. She was wearing her seat belt and survived with just a few scratches.
In the years since her crash, Darcey Goodloe has graduated from Texas Tech, become a kindergarten teacher, gotten married, and is now expecting her first child (a boy!)—none of which may have happened had she not chosen to buckle up that morning.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
- Police: Video shows Arby’s manager peeing in milkshake mix
- Affordable housing plan aims to bring down high costs of living
- Mom who survived truck crash that killed 55 gets chance to apply for asylum
- Texas tornado survivor joins TXDOT seatbelt campaign
- ‘You’re behind the curve’: Consultant questions Texas CPS’ lack of improvement
- NMSU Facilities employees go the extra mile amid two-year pandemic