Texas Tech University to host health science workshops for local middle school students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- With an effort to build interest in health sciences, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso hosted a series of workshops for local middle school students.

The ninth annual “Medventure for Your Future” health sciences fair took place on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

This one-day event exposed kids to a hands-on science environment and taught parents ways to encourage their children toward the health sciences.

The workshops offered on Saturday included “Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse” and “The Radical Field of Radiology” with tours held in the Medical Education Building and other buildings on campus.