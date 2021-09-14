Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso to host vaccination, booster drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso campus will be providing COVID-19 shots during a vaccine drive this month starting on Friday.



Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, the medical practice of the Foster School of Medicine, will administer the Pfizer vaccine on Friday, September 17, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and then on Saturday, September 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This applies for those ages 12 and up. Those interested can register online and fill out all requested information.



As far as receiving the vaccine as a booster, TTUHSC said shots will be available if you are immunocompromised or if you received the full vaccine more than eight months ago. The Pfizer booster shots can also be administered to those who previously received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.



People who have been infected with the virus in the past can received the booster shot as well if 90 days have passed testing positive.

On the day of the event, parking will be available in lots marked T3, P11 and P7. Officials ask for those attending to arrive on time; however, there is no need to arrive early. Also plan for a 15-minute observation period after the shot is administered.

The campus parking map can be found here: https://elpaso.ttuhsc.edu/parking/traffic-and-parking/_images/Campus_Map_Parking.jpg

For more information, visit https://elpasottuhsc.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_25Ih6LYmGvcUMnA or call 915-215-4300.

